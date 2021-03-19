JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Sister Janice McLaughlin, a Maryknoll Sisters nun who was jailed and later deported by white minority-ruled Rhodesia for exposing human rights abuses, has died. She was 79.
In a life dedicated to social justice, McLaughlin supported the African nationalist struggle that ended Rhodesia and brought Zimbabwe to independence, and she later contributed to the country’s education system. She worked in Africa for nearly 40 years and later became president of the Maryknoll Sisters.
Working for the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, McLaughlin used the church’s network across the country to uncover human rights abuses including the systematic torture of rural Blacks and the forced settlement of nearly 600,000 in what Rhodesian authorities called “protected villages.”
She reported that the sites were fortified camps patrolled by Rhodesian security forces, densely populated without adequate sanitation or nutrition, and that more than twice as many people were living in them than the government acknowledged. McLaughlin’s reports were published by the Catholic Institute for International Affairs.
In response, Rhodesian authorities arrested McLaughlin in August 1977. She was accused of supporting terrorism and held in solitary confinement at the maximum-security Chikurubi Prison outside the capital. After three weeks she was deported.
