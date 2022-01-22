LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back, Friday, against the uproar over a comment he made about African American voters, calling the criticism directed his way “outrageous.”
McConnell had been accused of racism for saying that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.” The comment implied that Black voters are somehow not American and underscored the concerns of voting rights advocates that Republicans in state legislatures across the country are explicitly seeking to disenfranchise Black voters.
Following a speech, Friday, at an annual conference in Louisville, the Republican leader said he misspoke, Wednesday, when he made the comment during a Washington news conference.
“I’ve never been accused of this sort of thing before, and it’s hurtful and offensive,” he said. “And I think some of the critics know it’s totally nonsense.”
McConnell, on Wednesday, had said that “African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” McConnell explained, on Friday, that he should have said the word “all” before “Americans.”
He also defended his record on race by noting that he attended the Rev. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, in 1963. He also said he helped organize a civil rights march at Kentucky’s state Capitol and was present when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, in 1965.
When asked what he would say to those who had been offended by his words, McConnell said he would discuss his record relating to voting rights, and brought up his role as a mentor to Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is Black and one of many Republicans who came to the minority leader’s defense this week.
