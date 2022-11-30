Biden

President Joe Biden, center, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. From left are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of N.Y., Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said, Tuesday, he hopes both parties’ lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. But the Republicans’ pick to be the next House speaker shrugged off the sunny talk, serving notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber.

Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders at the White House came as he looks to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington, on Jan. 3. In the meantime, the president is dependent on Congress to avoid a government shutdown, on Dec. 16, and he wants major new funding to fight COVID-19 response and bolster US support for Ukraine’s economy and defense against Russia’s invasion.

