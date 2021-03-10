HONOLULU (AP) — Heavy rains prompted evacuations over fears that a dam might breach on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and officials asked people to not to return to their homes on Tuesday because flood advisories were still in effect.
Officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the community of Haiku was breached by flood waters, “but after closer inspection, county officials determined there was no structural damage,” said a statement from Maui County late Monday.
Those living near or below the dam are asked to continue evacuations until the all clear is given, county officials said Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported that 13.2 inches of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui’s north coast between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. Maui and all of Hawaii’s islands are under a flash flood watch amid heavy rains expected to last through Wednesday morning.
About six homes on Maui and two bridges were heavily damaged or destroyed, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s office said Tuesday. He urged people to be vigilant because there were fears that landslides could happen.
“This has been unprecedented flooding, and we will be making damage assessments today,” Victorino said in a statement Tuesday. “I ask everyone to stay vigilant and be safe.”
The Maui Fire Department said it responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by rising waters.
Water flowed over the top of the dam’s reservoir, but the dam itself did not fail, said Shan Tsutsui, the chief operating officer of Mahi Pono, a co-owner of the dam.
