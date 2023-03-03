Ex-Mayor Patrick Wojahn

Mayor Patrick Wojahn poses for a portrait in front of his house on April 28, 2021. (Eric Harkleroad/The Diamondback)

 (Eric Harkleroad/The Diamondback)

BALTIMORE — The mayor of a Maryland college town was arrested Thursday morning on dozens of child pornography counts hours after he resigned from office.

Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday morning. Police searched his College Park home Tuesday and seized cell phones as well as a storage device, tablet and computer.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

And Patrick Wojahn is a "Democrat" .... as is most Pedophiles...The last thing a Pedophile wants (Joe Biden included), is to have the parents of a child they molested, to have access to a firearm.... I bet Wojahn is "Pro-Gun-Control"

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.