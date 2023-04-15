Britain Obit Mary Quant

FILE - British fashion designer Mary Quant, foreground center, poses with models wearing her creations, in London, on Aug. 1, 1967. Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93. Quant's family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (PA Wire/PA via AP)

 PA

LONDON (AP) — Mary Quant, the visionary fashion designer whose colorful, sexy miniskirts epitomized London in the 1960s and influenced youth culture around the world, has died. She was 93.

Quant’s family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

