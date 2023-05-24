Martin Amis

FILE - Author Martin Amis prepares to give a speech at the Texas Book Festival at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73. His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

 Jay Janner

NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73.

His death on Friday at his home in Florida, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday.

