Enzo Mari, an irascible industrial designer, artist and polemicist who made simple, beautiful objects, including toys and traffic bollards, that delighted generations of Italians and design buffs all over the world, died Oct. 19 at a hospital in Milan. He was 88.
The cause was complications of the Coronavirus, said Hans Ulrich Obrist, who, with Francesca Giacomelli, curated a major retrospective of his work at the Triennale Design Museum in Milan, which opened two days before his death. Mari’s wife, Lea Vergine, an art critic, theoretician and performance artist, also died from the Coronavirus on Oct. 20, at 82.
Mari was known as much for his grumpy pronouncements on the state of design — which he disdained as mostly unnecessary and a waste of labor and material — as for his own designs.
His most beloved works include an elegant platter made from a slightly bent I-beam (a functional art piece that presaged Donald Judd’s explorations by a few years); a cunning puzzle of 16 animals jigsawed from a single piece of oak; a perpetual calendar that worked like old traffic signals, with days and months printed on plastic cards that pivot out; and a do-it-yourself handbook and anti-industrial manifesto for making furniture using only nails and standard lumber (no need for fancy joinery, or a fancy designer).
That all of these things became collectibles for design aficionados was particularly irritating to him.
Deeply imprinted by the Marxism of the era he grew up in, and by his family’s impoverished beginnings, Mari fretted about the nature of work and the suffering that came from so-called alienated labor. He wanted to make things that were useful, but that would also bring pleasure to the worker who manufactured them.
He was annoyed by fame, too; he once slammed Rem Koolhaas, the well-known Dutch architect and urban theorist, as “a pornographic window dresser.” In response, Koolhaas shook his fist at Mari. (It was in 2006, and the two men had been invited to speak at the Serpentine Gallery in London by Obrist, the gallery’s director, who said recently that their behavior was more theatrical than aggressive, like two lions growling at each other.)
Along with Ettore Sottsass, Vico Magistretti, Cini Boeri, Andrea Branzi, and Pier and Achille Castiglioni, Mari was a leader in the postwar generation of industrial designers whose work for Danese, Olivetti, Alessi, Artemide and other forward-thinking companies produced what Obrist called “the Milan Miracle.”
“Here were risk-taking manufacturers who hired these visionary designers,” Obrist said in a phone interview. “They were all very different, but they all believed that world-class design should be for everyone. That it shouldn’t be a luxury thing. Mari was the most extreme; he really wanted to get rid of this idea of commerce, industry and advertising.”
Mari also made paintings, sculptures, posters, manifestoes, manuals, games and what artists call “propositions.” For an art fair in the late 1960s, he made a conceptual gallery for one person: a giant cantilevered box with a mirror inside, the top of which fit over one’s head. The point was that what was on view was your own reflection.
“Many of Mari’s works are masterpieces — rare combinations of intellectual puzzles and beautiful lines,” the British product designer Jasper Morrison told design critic Alice Rawsthorn for The New York Times in 2008. “Most designers who analyze problems to the extent that he does end up with rather dry, systemized solutions. His works are highly original and uncompromising, with a kind of poetic and heroically human touch.”
Among his most humble and humane designs are the cement “panettone” bollards that have dotted the Milan streetscape since the 1980s. Named for the Milanese cake from which they take their shape, the bollards are ubiquitous and adorable, and useful not just for organizing vehicular traffic but also as an impromptu bench to plop down on for a quick smoke or sandwich.
