Belgium Carnival

A woman measures out the pants of a Gilles of Binche costume in the Kersten family costume workshop in Binche, Belgium, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. After a COVID-imposed hiatus, artisans are putting finishing touches on elaborate costumes and floats for the renowned Carnival in the Belgian town of Binche, a tradition that brings together young and old and is a welcome moment of celebration after a rough few years. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

 Virginia Mayo

BINCHE, Belgium — On a sunny winter morning heralding a radiant Mardi Gras, Beatrice and Karl Kersten don’t have a minute to spare.

In their warm workshop decorated with ancestral photos, the couple bend over their sewing machines. They are busy putting the finishing touches to the delicate lace details adorning the carnival costumes that will send a whole town into rapture once paraded through the cobbled streets of Binche.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.