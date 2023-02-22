Mardi Gras

A member of the traditional Mardi Gras group The Tramps marches during the Krewe of Zulu Parade on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ annual Carnival season entered its ebullient crescendo Tuesday with thousands of revelers gathering in the French Quarter and lining miles of parade routes in a citywide Mardi Gras celebration underpinned this year by violent crime concerns and political turmoil.

Celebrations began before dawn in some parts of the city. TV crews captured images of The North Side Skull and Bones gang — skeleton-costumed revelers — spreading out through the Treme area to awaken people for Mardi Gras. As the sun rose, peaking through breaks in the cloudy sky, parade watchers were already claiming spots along the St. Charles Avenue parade route. Barbecue smells wafted through the Central Business District.

