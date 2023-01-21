Abortion March for Life

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks during the March for Life rally, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters, on Friday, celebrated the Supreme Court’s dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court’s decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.

The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in June, came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the US Capitol.

