LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people in Southern California were without power, on Thanksgiving Day, after utilities cut electricity to prevent their equipment from igniting wildfires amid warm and dry weather and Santa Ana winds sweeping through the region.
Strong winds in Los Angeles toppled some trees overnight that fell on homes, cars and powerlines. No injuries were reported.
Wind gusts reached up to 76 mph at Arrowhead Spring in San Bernardino County, Thursday, but they were expected to weaken by Friday when they are forecast to reach speeds of between 40 and 50 mph the National Weather Service said.
