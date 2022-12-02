MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly three years in federal prison for sending a letter threatening to kill President Joe Biden and to blow up the White House, prosecutors said, Thursday.

Travis Ball, of Barnesville, was ordered, Wednesday, to spend two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and also to pay a $7,500 fine, the office of US Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release. Ball, 56, had previously pleaded guilty to making threats against the president.

