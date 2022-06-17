STAR, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says police in the small southwestern Idaho town shot and killed a 39-year-old man, Wednesday morning. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting of the man who stole a gun, was intoxicated and uncooperative.
