HAWTHORNE (AP) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death during an argument at a Southern California home where a baby shower was being held, authorities said, Tuesday.
The shooting was reported in Hawthorne shortly before midnight Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Hawthorne police officers found the victim on the ground in the backyard. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body and paramedics pronounced him dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.