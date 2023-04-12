PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing a teen and a 22-year-old woman in separate killings 30 years ago, one of whom was decapitated, was convicted Tuesday of all charges including murder.
Bryan Patrick Miller waived his right to a jury trial, so Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen decided his fate.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in a statement that the court would now move into the aggravation phase of the trial, in which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Judge Cohen will also rule on his sentencing at a later date.
“After more than two decades of anguish, the families of these women now have someone held accountable for their heinous murders,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.
Defense lawyer RJ Parker of the county Public Defender’s Office did not immediately respond to voice and email messages seeking comment.
Miller, 50, faced two counts each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. He never testified during the trial, which began in October, and initially used an insanity defense.
He was accused of killing Angela Brosso in November 1992 on the eve of her 22nd birthday and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993.
Both disappeared while riding their bicycles along the Arizona Canal in north Phoenix, according to authorities.
Police believe the killer knocked Brosso off her bicycle, stabbed her and dragged her off the trail. Her naked body was found decapitated near a bike trail.
Ten months later Bernas’ body was discovered floating in the canal. Police said she was not decapitated. Her bicycle was missing.
Authorities said DNA evidence showed the attacks were linked to the same suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.