PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing a teen and a 22-year-old woman in separate killings 30 years ago, one of whom was decapitated, was convicted Tuesday of all charges including murder.

Bryan Patrick Miller waived his right to a jury trial, so Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen decided his fate.

