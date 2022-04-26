RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man charged with raping and killing a woman in North Carolina, nearly 50 years ago, has died in a state prison while awaiting trial, authorities said, Monday.
Larry Joe Scott, 68, was in the custody of the state Department of Public Safety “for safekeeping due to medical conditions” when he died, Friday, at a prison in Raleigh, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell and District Attorney Susan Doyle said in a joint statement.
The statement didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of Scott’s death.
Scott was scheduled to be tried in August on charges of first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping, in the December 1972 killing of 33-year-old Bonnie Neighbors.
The News & Observer reports that Neighbors had picked up her oldest son from school before she was found bound and fatally shot, with her infant son found alive next to her.
Scott was arrested in Bradenton, Florida, in April 2019. The sheriff’s office had reopened the investigation of Neighbors’ killing, in 2007.
