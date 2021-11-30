NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Hispanic Iraq War veteran can revive his lawsuit over a beating by two New Orleans police officers who he said called him a “fake American.”
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jorge Gomez on Nov. 18.
Gomez is a US native who was raised in Honduras and served with the National Guard in Iraq. He encountered the two off-duty officers inside a bar on the night of July 24, 2018.
Gomez was wearing fatigues and a beret. He said the officers, both of whom are white, questioned his military service and called him a “fake American” before beating him outside.
The New Orleans Police Department quickly fired both officers. Officer John Galman eventually pleaded guilty to simple battery, while Officer Spencer Sutton pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace.
