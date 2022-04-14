By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO
and JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested, Wednesday, and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster’s call led police to him on a Manhattan street.
Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train, which left five victims in critical condition and people around the city on edge.
“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said.
In recent months, James railed in online videos about racism and violence in the US and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City, and he had criticized Adams’ policies on mental health and subway safety. But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether James, who is from New York but has lived recently in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him. A sign taped to the door of James’ Milwaukee apartment asks that all mail be delivered to a post office box.
James, in a blue T-shirt and brown pants with his hands cuffed behind his back, didn’t respond to reporters shouting questions as he was walked from a police station to an unmarked police car a few hours after his arrest.
As terrified riders fled the attack, James apparently hopped another train — the same one many were steered to for safety, police said. He got out at the next station, disappearing into the nation’s most populous city. Police launched a massive effort to find him, releasing his name and issuing cellphone alerts.
They got a tip, Wednesday, that he was in a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. James was gone when officers arrived, but they soon spotted him on a busy corner nearby.
Four police cars zoomed around a corner, officers leaped out and, soon, a compliant James was in handcuffs as a crowd of people looked on, witness Aleksei Korobow said.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said authorities “were able to shrink his world quickly.”
“There was nowhere left for him to run,” she said.
