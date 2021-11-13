LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested for making a death threat against a Republican congressman who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure package, police said.
Kenneth Gasper, 64, was arrested Wednesday for a telephoned death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino, Nassau County police said in a news release.
Police said Gasper made the phone call Monday over a vote by Garbarino that Gasper “did not agree with.”
Gasper called Garbarino’s district office, cursed at the staff member who answered and called Garbarino a RINO, an insult that stands for “Republican in name only,” according to the criminal complaint. Gasper warned that if he saw Garbarino on the street he would kill him, the complaint says.
Gasper, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested on a charge of aggravated second-degree harassment. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charge. There was no answer at a phone listing for Gasper.
(1) comment
The 13 Republican traitors that voted for the Infrastructure bill are Human Scum...I wonder what dirt the Dems have on these dirtbags...? (also like to know what dirt they have on SCOTUS justice Roberts ?) Remember the traitors next time you vote, and make the trash bags pay.
