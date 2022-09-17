Cold Case Missing Women

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office in Colorado shows Alan Lee Phillips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, Phillips, 71, was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge, Colo., in 1982. (Park County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge, in 1982.

Alan Lee Phillips was arrested, last year, in the mountain hamlet of Dumont, west of Denver, after local, state and federal authorities using DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29.

