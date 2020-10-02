KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Berhad vowed Thursday to “clear its name” after the US banned imports of its palm oil over allegations of forced labor and other abuses.
The US Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade issued the ban order against FGV on Wednesday, saying it found indicators of forced labor, including concerns about children, along with other abuses such as physical and sexual violence.
The action, announced a week after The Associated Press exposed major labor abuses in Malaysia’s palm oil industry, was triggered by a petition filed last year by nonprofit organizations.
