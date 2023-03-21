Obit Gloria Dea Las Vegas Magician

Magician Gloria Dea poses at her Las Vegas home on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Dea, touted as the first magician to perform on what would become the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, has died. One of Dea's caretakers said she died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her Las Vegas residence. She was 100. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

 K.M. Cannon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gloria Dea, touted as the first magician to perform on what would become the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, has died. She was 100.

Dea died Saturday at her Las Vegas residence, said LaNae Jenkins, the director of clinical services for Valley Hospice, who was one of Dea’s caretakers. A memorial is being planned.

