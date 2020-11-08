Robert Sam Anson, a virtuoso of magazine writing who ventured with equal brio into the mean streets of Los Angeles, the jungles of Southeast Asia and the psyches of prominent American men, died Nov. 2 at a home where he had been staying in Rexford, New York. He was 75.
The cause was complications of dementia, his son, Sam Anson, said.
A bear of a man who resembled actor James Coburn, Anson wrote mostly for Vanity Fair, where he was a contributing editor for more than two decades, but also for Esquire, Life, The Atlantic and New Times, a short-lived crusading magazine of the left in the mid-1970s.
He was “the last of a breed of broad-shouldered, bare-knuckled, ’70s magazine journalists who will chopper into any hellhole on Earth and come back with an epic story,” his Esquire editor, David Hirshey, once said.
Anson’s byline promised vigorous writing, vivid scene-setting and insight into complicated, sometimes difficult men, of whom he was one.
“He, too, was magnetic and brash, turbulent and complex, passionate and fascinating,” David Friend, an editor at Vanity Fair, wrote in a tribute after Anson’s death.
Among those he profiled were director Oliver Stone, who at the time was making his controversial movie about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy; Tupac Shakur, written after the rap star’s death; David Geffen, the music mogul, who allowed Anson a glimpse into his kaleidoscopic life; and Doug Kenney, the comic genius and co-founder of The National Lampoon, whose life was anything but funny.
As a 24-year-old correspondent for Time magazine in Cambodia, Anson was taken prisoner of war in 1970 and held for weeks by the North Vietnamese and their murderous allies, the Khmer Rouge.
“Bravery isn’t just about launching yourself into a war zone — although he did that,” Carter said. “It’s also the stories you’re willing to take on. Bob was especially brilliant covering the dark side of the male psyche.”
Robert Sam Anson was born March 12, 1945, in Cleveland. His mother, Virginia Rose Anson, was a schoolteacher. His father was not in the picture, and his mother and her parents raised him. His grandfather, Sam B. Anson, was a major figure in journalism in Cleveland, where he held publishing and editing jobs at the city’s daily papers. His grandmother, Edith (McConville) Anson, was a homemaker.
In addition to his son, Sam, Anson is survived by two daughters, Christian Anson Kasperkovitz and Georgia Grace Anson; a sister, Edith Schy; and one grandson.
