FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after a NATO summit, June 30, 2022 in Madrid. French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, late Monday July 26, 2022, to begin his three-day tour to this central African nation as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — France will help some African nations increase food production as Russia’s war in Ukraine is responsible for global food and fuel shortages that are causing untold suffering across the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Yaounde after talks with Cameroon President Paul Biya, Macron said he’s particularly concerned that the consequences of the war will be felt more in Africa where food and fuel shortages have led to unprecedented price increases.

