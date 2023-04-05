France EU China

European Commission president Ursula van der Leyen is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch, Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two leaders will travel to China later this week. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

 Aurelien Morissard

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will have to muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center, along with tough talks on trade.

Macron is expected to warn China against sending weapons to Russia and instead ask that the country use its influence to support peace efforts.

