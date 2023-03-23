PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that the pension bill he pushed through without a vote in parliament needs to be implemented by the “end of the year,” sticking to his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 despite mass protests.

Macron, who made the comments in an interview broadcast on national television, said the bill will “continue its democratic path.”

