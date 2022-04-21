PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron tore into his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a television debate, Wednesday, for her ties to Russia and for wanting to strip Muslim women of their right to cover their heads in public, as he seeks the votes he needs to win another five-year term.
In their only head-to-head confrontation before the electorate has its say in Sunday’s winner-takes-all runoff vote for the presidency, Macron took the gloves off.
He argued that a loan that Le Pen’s party received, in 2014, from a Czech-Russian bank made her unsuitable to deal with Moscow. He also said plans by the anti-immigration candidate to ban Muslim women in France from wearing headscarves in public would trigger “civil war” in the country, which has the largest Muslim population in western Europe.
Le Pen, in turn, sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging prices amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. She said bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president and she portrayed herself as the candidate for voters unable to make ends meet.
She said Macron’s presidency had left the country deeply divided. She repeatedly referenced the so-called “yellow vest” protest movement that rocked his government before the COVID-19 pandemic, with months of violent demonstrations against his economic policies.
“France needs to be stitched back together,” she said.
The evening primetime debate drove home the yawning gulf in politics and character between the two candidates again vying for the presidency, five years after Macron handily beat Le Pen, in 2017.
Polls suggest that Macron, a pro-European centrist, has a growing and significant lead over the nationalist firebrand. But the result is expected to be closer than five years ago and both candidates are angling for votes among electors who didn’t support them in the election’s first round, on April 10.
“I am not like you,” Le Pen said as they clashed about France’s energy needs.
“You are not like me,” Macron said. “Thank you for the reminder.”
The French leader was particularly mordant in his criticism of the $9.8 million loan that Le Pen’s party received, in 2014, from the First Czech-Russian Bank. Macron argued that because of the debt, Le Pen’s hands would be tied when dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, should she win, on Sunday.
“You are speaking to your banker when you speak of Russia, that’s the problem,” Macron charged.
Le Pen bristled at Macron’s suggestion that she is beholden to Russia. She described herself as “totally free” and said Macron “knows full well that what he says is false.”
