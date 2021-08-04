Lynn C. Franklin, a literary scout and agent whose clients included Archbishop Desmond Tutu and who made a mark with her own book, in which she shared her personal story about giving up her son for adoption in the 1960s, died July 19 at her home in the New York City borough of Manhattan. She was 74.
The cause was metastatic breast cancer, said her sister, Laurie Franklin Callahan.
Starting in the 1970s, Franklin, who had grown up around the world as an Army brat, established a career as a scout for international publishers, finding and procuring the rights for forthcoming titles in North America so that they could be translated and published in other countries.
She headed her own boutique literary agency in New York, Lynn C. Franklin Associates, which specialized in works of nonfiction, and she represented numerous authors who were outstanding in their fields. Most prominent among them was Tutu, the South African Nobel laureate who helped lead the struggle against apartheid and with whom she developed a close friendship. She sold rights to many of his books, including “No Future Without Forgiveness” (1999), his memoir of the post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission, of which he was chairman.
But perhaps closest to her heart was her own book, “May the Circle Be Unbroken: An Intimate Journey into the Heart of Adoption” (1998, with Elizabeth Ferber), an account of her experience as a birth mother who gave up her son for adoption in 1966 and reunited with him 27 years later. More than a memoir, the book serves as a guide as it considers multiple aspects of adoption from the perspective not only of the birth mother but also of the adopted child and the adoptive family.
Franklin was a 19-year-old college sophomore at American University in Washington when she learned she was pregnant, but she didn’t tell anyone, including the father of the child. She was planning to marry him, but two days before the wedding, she bailed out. “He was a guy without a lot of ambition,” she said in a radio interview with the “Alison Larkin Presents” program in April. “It was obvious it would not work.”
After her parents became aware of her pregnancy, they sent her to a home for unwed mothers on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Being unmarried and pregnant was still considered scandalous then, and Franklin was directed to put her baby up for adoption. By the time he was born, she wanted to keep him, but she also realized, she said, that adoption could give him opportunities that she couldn’t.
“I wasn’t prepared to be a parent, but no one tried to think of what was good for me, and no one said you have a choice,” she said on the radio program.
