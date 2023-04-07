Hoyt

Lucy Foyt, wife of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt, died Wednesday in a Houston hospital following a brief illness. She was 84.

Born and raised in the Houston area, Lucy met her future husband at Lamar High School and the two married in 1955. She supported her husband’s racing career but rarely attended races and instead focused on her passions for “culture, arts, and global travel,” the team said in a statement.

