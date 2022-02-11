PARIS (AP) — French researcher Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize, in 2008, for discovering the HIV virus and more recently spread false claims about the Coronavirus, has died at age 89, local government officials in France said.
Montagnier died, Tuesday, at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a western suburb of the capital, the area’s city hall said. No other details have been released.
Montagnier, a virologist, led the team that in 1983 identified the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which causes AIDS, leading him to share the 2008 Nobel Prize in medicine with colleague Francoise Barré-Sinoussi.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute in a written statement, Thursday, to Montagnier’s “major contribution” to the fight against AIDS and expressed condolences to his family.
Montagnier was born, in 1932, in the village of Chabris in central France.
According to his autobiography on the Nobel Prize website, Montagnier studied medicine in Poitiers and Paris. He said recent scientific discoveries, in 1957, inspired him to become a virologist in the rapidly advancing field of molecular biology.
He joined the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), in 1960, and became head of the Pasteur Institute’s virology department, in 1972.
“My involvement in AIDS began, in 1982, when the information circulated that a transmissible agent — possibly a virus — could be at the origin of this new mysterious disease,” Montagnier said in his autobiography.
In 1983, a working group led by him and Barré-Sinoussi at the Pasteur Institute isolated the virus that would later become known as HIV and was able to explain how it caused AIDS.
American scientist Robert Gallo claimed to have found the same virus at almost exactly the same time, sparking a disagreement over who should get the credit. The United States and France settled a dispute over the patent for an AIDS test, in 1987. Montagnier was later credited as the discoverer of the virus, Gallo as the creator of the first test.
Since the end of the 2000s, Montagnier started expressing views devoid of a scientific basis. His opinions led him to be shunned by much of the international scientific community.
As the COVID-19 spread across the globe and conspiracy theories flourished, Montagnier was among those behind some of the misinformation about the origins of the Coronavirus.
During a 2020 interview with French news broadcaster CNews, he claimed that the Coronavirus did not originate in nature and was manipulated. Experts who have looked at the genome sequence of the virus have said Montagnier’s statement was incorrect.
At the time, AP made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Montagnier.
Last year, he claimed in a French documentary that COVID-19 vaccines led to the creation of Coronavirus variants.
