FILE - Lowry Mays, chairman of the Board of Clear Channel Communications, accepts the distinguished service award from the National Association of Broadcasters convention on April 18, 2005, in Las Vegas. Mays, whose accidental purchase of a San Antonio radio station propelled him into the nation’s largest owner of radio stations, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, according to his alma mater, Texas A&M University. He was 87. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lowry Mays, whose accidental purchase of a San Antonio radio station propelled him into the nation’s largest owner of radio stations, has died. He was 87.

Texas A&M University, Mays’ alma mater and site of the Lowry Mays College & Graduate School of Business, announced that the San Antonio businessman Mays died, Monday. It did not specify where Mays died or the circumstances of his death.

