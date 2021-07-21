Here are Wednesday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — July 17
1-39-41-46-47; Mega: 23. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $9 million.
MEGA Millions — July 16
10-26-30-52-57; Mega:10. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $128 million.
Powerball — July 17
15-22-38-54-66; Powerball: 3. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $161 million.
Fantasy 5
2-14-29-32-33
Daily 4
1-5-3-5
Daily 3
Midday:7-1-7; evening: 3-6-4
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:40.71 First: 2-Lucky Star; Second:7-Eureka; Third: 9-Winning Spirit
