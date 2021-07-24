Here are Saturday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — July 21
10-11-19-30-36; Mega: 7. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $10 million.
MEGA Millions — July 23
13-17-19-40-69; Mega:17. Next draw Tuesday. Jackpot: $140 million.
Powerball — July 21
27-28-44-67-68; Powerball: 11. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $174 million.
Fantasy 5
3-4-16-25-28
Daily 4
8-8-7-1
Daily 3
Midday: 6-1-5; evening: 7-7-2
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:45.56 First: 6-Whirl Win; Second: 12-Lucky Charms; Third: 4-Big Ben
