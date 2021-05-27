Here are Thursday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — May 22
1-6-8-23-42; Mega: 12. Next draw Saturday. Jackpot: $50 million.
MEGA Millions — May 22
14-21-31-34-54; Mega:11. Next draw Friday. Jackpot: $22 million.
Powerball — May 26
2-8-21-34-62; Powerball: 16. Next draw Saturday. Jackpot: $236 million.
Fantasy 5
8-10-16-20-35
Daily 4
1-0-0-8
Daily 3
Midday: 3-6-3; evening: 9-0-3
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:49.59 First: 6-Whirl Win; Second:8-Gorgeous George; Third: 7-Eureka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.