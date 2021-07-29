Here are Thursday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — July 24
20-24-32-35-39; Mega: 25. Next draw Sturday. Jackpot: $12 million.
MEGA Millions — July 27
2-35-36-54-64; Mega: 11. Next draw Friday. Jackpot: $166 million.
Powerball — July 28
25-30-53-59-60; Powerball: 5. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $186 million.
Fantasy 5
13-16-7-24-34
Daily 4
5-5-2-7
Daily 3
Midday: 5-6-7; evening: 2-1-6
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:40.74 First:12-Lucky Charms; Second: 7-Eureka; Third: 6-Whirl Win
