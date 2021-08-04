Here are Monday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus — July 31
16-18-30-32-38; Mega: 5. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $13 million.
MEGA Millions — July 30
19-26-31-52-68; Mega: 10. Next draw Tuesday. Jackpot: $179 million.
Powerball — July 31
1-21-22-34-47; Powerball: 4. Next draw Wednesday. Jackpot: $211 million.
Fantasy 5
13-19-21-30-34
Daily 4
9-8-8-3
Daily 3
Midday: 7-7-4; evening: 3-8-4
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:40.26 First: 9-Winning Spirit; Second: 8-Gorgeous George; Third: 12-Lucky Charms
