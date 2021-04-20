Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 77F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 49F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.