Here are Thursday's California Lottery numbers:
Super Lotto Plus —March 31
4-26-36-37-42; Mega: 5. Next draw Saturday. Jackpot: $34 million.
MEGA Millions — March 30
11-37-47-53-56; Mega: 15. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $168 million.
Powerball — March 31
3-10-44-55-68; Powerball: 24. Next draw tonight. Jackpot: $20 million.
Fantasy 5
2-8-21-22-35
Daily 4
5-8-9-3
Daily 3
Midday: 3-6-9; evening: 5-4-3
Daily Derby
Race time: 1:47.74 First: 4-Big Ben; Second: 12-Lucky Charms; Third: 8-Gorgeous George
