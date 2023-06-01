Poland Japan Looted Art

This handout picture provided by the Polish Institute in Tokyo on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 shows the precious 16th century baroque painting 'Madonna with Child' attributed to Alessandro Turchi, which was looted from a private Polish collection by Nazi Germany during World War II, and has been found in Japan and returned to Polish ownership. (Polish Institute in Tokyo/ Przemyslaw Sliwinski via AP)

 Przemyslaw Sliwinski

WARSAW, Poland — A priceless 16th century Italian painting that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War II and discovered in Japan has been returned to Poland, authorities in Warsaw said Wednesday.

The “Madonna with Child” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, is the latest of some 600 looted artistic pieces that Poland has successfully repatriated. More than 66,000 so-called war losses remain unaccounted for. The painting was handed over during a ceremony at Poland’s Embassy in Tokyo Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.