SEATTLE (AP) — Jim Cour, who covered sports for The Associated Press in Seattle for three decades before his retirement in 2009, has died. He was 84.
Cour passed away Sunday after a brief hospitalization, his family told the AP.
Cour began working for the AP in Seattle in 1979 after spending 19 years working for United Press International in Los Angeles. Cour also covered news and worked as a desk editor for the AP in Seattle.
He arrived in the Pacific Northwest tasked with documenting the early years of the city’s two infant franchises: the Seattle Seahawks after joining the NFL in 1976 and the Seattle Mariners, who arrived in 1977.
Cour, who survived a childhood bout with polio that gave him a quiet voice with a distinctive raspy tone, was a fixture in the press box of the old Kingdome for those two teams. He also spent time across town covering the Seattle SuperSonics in the early 1980s during the tenure of Hall of Fame coach Lenny Wilkens, and the University of Washington as its football program rose to national prominence under coach Don James.
