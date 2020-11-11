JERUSALEM — Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the Coronavirus. He was 65.
The American-educated Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991. Over the years, he was a constant media presence. He tirelessly argued for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel — particularly hard-line leader Benjamin Netanyahu — for the failure to reach an agreement.
As a loyal aide to Palestinian leaders — first Yasser Arafat and then Mahmoud Abbas — Erekat clung to this strategy until his death, even as hopes for Palestinian statehood sank to new lows.
In the weeks leading up to his death in an Israeli hospital, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had normalized ties with Israel, breaking with the long-held Arab position that a deal on Palestinian statehood must precede normalization. Abbas and members of his inner circle, including Erekat, found themselves internationally sidelined and deeply unpopular among Palestinians. And decades of unfettered Israeli settlement expansion had made a statehood deal based on the partition of territory increasingly unlikely.
Erekat died at the Hadassah Medical Center, the Israeli hospital where he was brought in critical condition last month. He had received a lung transplant in the US in 2017 and was at especially high risk from the virus.
Abbas said Erekat’s death was a “great loss for Palestine and our people, and we feel deeply saddened by his loss, especially in light of these difficult circumstances facing the Palestinian cause.”
Abbas said flags will be flown at half-staff for three days. Erekat’s body was brought to a West Bank hospital and was to be laid to rest in Jericho on Wednesday.
Tributes poured in from world diplomats, including former Israeli and American peace negotiators.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Erekat “was dedicated to the peaceful pursuit of justice, dignity and the legitimate rights of Palestinians to self-determination, sovereignty and statehood.”
“No one believed in the possibility of a two-state solution as ardently as he did; no one fought for it with greater conviction & obstinacy,” tweeted Robert Malley, a senior adviser on the Middle East in the Obama administration.
Yossi Beilin, a former Israeli Cabinet minister and peace negotiator, called Erekat’s death “a big loss for those who believe in peace, both on the Palestinian side and the Israeli side.”
Erekat was born on April 28, 1955 in Jerusalem. He spent most of his life in the occupied West Bank town of Jericho, a palm-studded desert oasis about 30 minutes from Jerusalem. As a child in Jericho, he witnessed Palestinians fleeing to nearby Jordan during the 1967 war in which Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
In interviews, Erekat often spoke about life and his family in Jericho, as a way of explaining the impact of Israeli occupation to foreign viewers. His wit and grasp of colloquial American phrases made him popular with interviewers.
Erekat earned a BA and MA in international relations from San Francisco State University and later completed a doctorate at the University of Bradford in the UK, where he focused on conflict resolution. Erekat also held US citizenship.
He was a strident critic of President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan, which overwhelmingly favors Israel and would allow it to keep nearly all of east Jerusalem and up to 30% of the West Bank. He derisively said “real estate men” would never solve the conflict and accused Trump and Netanyahu of teaming up to “destroy the Palestinian national project.”
He authored an op-ed in the Washington Post opposing the plan and reiterating the same call to action he had been issuing for nearly three decades.
Erekat is survived by his wife, two sons, twin daughters and eight grandchildren.
