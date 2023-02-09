Obit Tillman

FILE - North Carolina state Sen. Jerry Tillman, right, speaks on a tax cut bill during a Senate Rules Committee vote at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., March 30, 2017. Tillman, the former North Carolina state senator who served in the General Assembly for over 17 years with an emphasis on promoting school choice and tax relief, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at age 82. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP, File)

 Chris Seward

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Senator Jerry Tillman, who served in the General Assembly for over 17 years with an emphasis on promoting school choice and tax relief, died Saturday at age 82.

Tillman, a Randolph County Republican, died at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro from natural causes, Andrew Cumby with Cumby Family Funeral Service said Monday.

