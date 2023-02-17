CORRECTION Humpback Whale Songs

CORRECTS DAY TO THURSDAY - FILE - A humpback whale breaches off the coast of Port Stephens, Australia, on June 14, 2021. Lonely humpback whales are more likely to sing – but as populations grow, whales wail less, a new study released on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, suggests. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

 Mark Baker

WASHINGTON — Those melancholy tunes sung by humpback whales may really be a sign of loneliness.

Scientists who tracked humpback whales in Australia noticed that fewer whales wailed to find mates as their population grew.

