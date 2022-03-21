WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Sen. Linda Garrou, a top state government budget-writer when Democrats controlled the chamber in the 2000s, has died at age 79.
Garrou died, Saturday, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem after suffering a stroke, her husband, John Garrou, said, Sunday.
The Forsyth County Democrat served in the Senate for over a dozen years until she declined to seek reelection, in 2012. A redistricting plan approved by Republicans, who had taken General Assembly majorities, in 2011, put her in the same district with a GOP senator.
For eight years, Garrou was one of the co-chairs of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, helping make major decisions on where billions in taxpayer money would be spent.
At the time of her retirement announcement, in 2012, Garrou said she was proud of her efforts to invest in capital projects in the Winston-Salem area, working for budgets that raised teacher pay and expanding health insurance for more children of working families.
Garrou was a “champion” for North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wrote in a tweet, on Sunday. Cooper and Garrou served in the Senate at the same time in 1999 and 2000. “Her firm, steady leadership helped many get healthier and better educated,” Cooper added.
