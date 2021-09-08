NEW YORK — The Board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization, fired its president, Alphonso David, because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York.
The co-chairs of HRC’s board, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, said in a statement Monday that the board had decided to fire David, effective immediately, after the completion of an investigation into his actions related to the allegations against Cuomo.
Cox and Patterson cited the report about Cuomo issued Aug. 3 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found the former governor had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo has denied the most serious allegations against him.
As outlined in that report, the co-chairs said, David “engaged in a number of activities in December 2020, while president of HRC,” assisting Cuomo’s administration in responding to sexual harassment allegations from Cuomo’s first accuser, Lindsey Boylan.
This conduct was in violation of the HRC’s conflict of interest policy and “created damage to Mr. David’s reputation significant enough to impair his ability to effectively serve as the public face and voice of HRC,” the co-chairs said.
They cited “hundreds of calls, emails and other negative communications” from HRC staff, volunteers, corporate partners and politicians expressing concern about David’s conduct “and its inconsistency with the values and mission of HRC.
David, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the HRC had refused to provide him with a copy of the report about its investigation of him. He accused the board of acting unjustly and threatened legal action.
