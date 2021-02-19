Until Leo A. Goodman began his work on statistics in the early 1950s, researchers in the social sciences had a problem. It was easy enough to quantify the relationship between two numerical measurements — say, how height correlates to income level. But what about nonnumerical categories, like race and occupation?
There were statistical methods available from the natural sciences, like physics, but they were crude and imprecise when applied to population data. At the same time, postwar America was seeing a boom in data of all sorts: Census research, public polls, marketing surveys and mountains of information gleaned from the millions of men who had served in World War II.
It was a gold mine for sociologists, and Goodman gave them the tools to dig into it.
He arrived at the University of Chicago in 1950 as a 22-year-old assistant professor of sociology and statistics, and almost immediately began churning out landmark papers that revolutionized both his fields. Over the course of his nearly 70-year career — he didn’t retire until 2017, when he was 89 — he developed not only the framework for analyzing huge sets of categorical data, but the statistical instruments to show relationships among those categories.
His work had an immediate and lasting effect on the study of subjects like poverty and social mobility. And as sophisticated quantitative analysis migrated into other fields, so did his methods: Today his influence can be felt in areas as distinct as management studies and computer science, where some of his statistical modeling tools are being applied to machine learning.
Goodman died Dec. 22 in a hospital in Berkeley, California. He was 92. The cause was complications of COVID-19, his son Andy said.
“Leo transformed the way categorical data is analyzed,” said Yu Xie, a sociologist at Princeton. “He was a genius, a legend.”
