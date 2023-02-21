Japan Obit Matsumoto

FILE - Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival held from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2013. Matsumoto died of acute heart failure in a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13, 2023, his office, Studio Leijisha, said Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

 Domenico Stinellis

TOKYO — Leiji Matsumoto, the anime creator known for “Space Battleship Yamato” and other classics using a fantastical style and antiwar themes, has died at age 85.

His manga works “Galaxy Express 999” and “Space Pirate Captain Herlock” were adapted into television anime series in the 1970s and became huge hits in and outside Japan.

