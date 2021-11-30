Lee Elder played through the scourge of racism. He broke down enormous barriers. He carved a path for Tiger Woods and others to follow.
Finally, in the waning months of his life, he took his rightful place at Augusta National, alongside the greats.
Elder, who fought through numerous obstacles to become the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour announced Monday.
“The game of golf lost a hero,” 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus said.
His death was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfer’s Digest. No cause was given, but Elder had been in poor health and wore an oxygen tube when he attended the Masters in April.
The tour said he died early Sunday in Escondido, California.
At this year’s Masters, Elder was given the honor of hitting a ceremonial opening tee shot alongside Nicklaus, a six-time Masters champion, and Gary Player, who won the green jacket three times.
Sadly, Elder was not well enough to take a swing at a ball he once hit with so much power.
But he stood briefly to acknowledge the cheers of the gallery, holding up his driver, and watched proudly from a chair at the first tee as Nicklaus and Player hit the shots that traditionally open the first major championship of
the year.
“For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in,” Elder said.
“That morning, you could see the joy in Lee’s face,” Nicklaus said Monday. “Gary Player and I were honored to enjoy that moment with him.”
A Texan who developed his game during segregated times while caddying and hustling for rounds, Elder made history in 1975 at Augusta National, which had held an all-white tournament until he received an invitation after winning the Monsanto Open the
previous year.
Elder missed the cut at his first Masters but forever stamped himself as a groundbreaking figure in a sport that had never been known for racial tolerance.
Twenty-two years later, Woods became the first Black golfer to capture the green jacket, launching one of the greatest careers in golf history.
“Lee Elder was a pioneer, and in so many ways,” Nicklaus wrote on his Twitter account. “Yes, he was the first Black golfer to play in the Masters Tournament, but that simply underlined the hard work Lee put in to further the cause of everyone who has a dream to play on the PGA Tour and perhaps thinks there were too many barriers before them.”
