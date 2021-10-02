NEW YORK (AP) — An environmental lawyer who waged a decadeslong campaign to hold Chevron accountable for oil pollution in the rainforests of Ecuador was sentenced Friday to six months in jail for violating a federal judge’s orders related to his fight against the energy giant.
US District Judge Loretta A. Preska, who decided the sentence after a criminal contempt trial earlier this year in New York, said Steven Donziger’s commitment to his Ecuadorian clients and their cause did not justify his defiance of court orders.
The prison term, if it stands on a likely appeal, will be the culmination of a long downfall for Donziger, who is viewed as a hero by some environmentalists for his work on behalf of the people of Ecuador.
He has already been under house arrest in New York for more than two years and been disbarred for his actions in the case.
